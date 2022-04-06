﻿
English
India’s coking coal imports down 7.24 percent in FY 2021-22

Wednesday, 06 April 2022 11:08:59 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country have been provisionally estimated at 50.227 million mt in the fiscal year 2021-22, down 7.24 percent year on year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Wednesday, April 6.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, inward shipments of coking coal in March 2022 came to around 4.93 million mt, compared to 4.37 million mt in February 2022.

The IPA data showed that total iron ore including pellet freight handled by the ports in the fiscal year 2021-22 amounted to 50.936 million mt, down 28.27 percent year on year.


