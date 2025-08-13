India’s coking coal import port traffic up 0.75 percent in April-July

India’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country during the April-July period of the current fiscal year have been provisionally estimated at 21.208 million mt, a marginal rise of 0.75 percent year on year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Wednesday, August 13.

According to the calculation of SteelOrbis, coking coal shipped into the country in July 2025 was 5.165 million mt, compared to 4.953 million mt in June 2025.

According to the IPA data, total iron ore, including pellets, handled by all major ports during April-July 2025 has been provisionally estimated at 16.380 million mt, a decline of 6.98 percent year on year, the data showed.