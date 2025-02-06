India’s BIS renews quality certification of Formosa Ha Tinh, enabling HRC exports

India’s Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has renewed the mandatory quality certification of Formosa Ha Tinh Corporation, Vietnam, enabling the latter to resume exports of hot rolled coil (HRC) to India, Indian government sources said on Thursday, February 6.

The quality certification which was granted to Formosa Ha Tinh in May 2024 had expired in December 2024. Following the renewal of the certification, the company’s exports to India are expected to resume.

Under BIS’ mandatory quality control orders (QCOs), it is mandatory for exporters of products to India including certain grades of steel covered under the QCOs to seek certification from the standards organisation.

The quality certification is issued to an exporter, including steel exporters, based on the application made by the latter to the BIS, and such a certificate is issued after inspection of the production facilities.

The new quality certification issued to Formosa Ha Tinh will be valid until December 2025 and valid for hot rolled coil complying with BIS standards IS 11169-2022, IS 11513-2017, IS 986-2017 and IS 1079-2017.