India’s BIS renews mandatory quality certification of Hoa Phat

Monday, 24 February 2025 13:36:33 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has renewed the mandatory quality certification of Hoa Phat, Vietnam, until February 5, 2026, enabling the steel producer to continue exports of hot rolled coil (HRC) to India, government sources said on Monday, February 24.

Under the BIS mandatory quality control orders (QCOs), it is mandatory for exporters of products to India, including certain grades of steel covered under the QCOs, to seek certification from the standards organisation.

The quality certification is issued to an exporter, including steel exporters, based on the application made by the latter to the BIS and the certificate is issued after inspection of the production facilities.

Under the QCO, no manufacturer, sales, trade, imports, are permitted without quality certifications issued by the BIS.

The quality certification renewed to Hoa Phat covers exports of HRC (IS 1079: 2017) grades HR0, HR2, HR3, and ISH270C, with thicknesses of 1.50-12.0 mm and widths of 900-1,524 mm.


