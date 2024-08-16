 |  Login 
India's BCCL sets coking coal output target of 45 million mt for FY 2024-25

Friday, 16 August 2024
       

India’s Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), the wholly-owned operational subsidiary of government-run Coal India Limited (CIL), has set a target of coking coal production of 45 million mt for the fiscal year 2024-25, up from 41 million mt in the previous fiscal year, a company official said on Friday, August 16.

In the longer term, BCCL is targeting an annual coking coal production of 100 million mt by 2030, for which it is working on developing new blocks, BCCL’s chairman and managing director Samiran Dutta said.

The company has also embarked on an asset monetization strategy and is looking to invite bids for private sector participation in developing coal washeries.

“Four coal washeries are under the process of monetization with a total capacity of around 7.1 million mt. Private players will source coal from us and we will offer land on lease. The idea is step up production of washed coal by tapping into private sector efficiency and the private sector can also use coal rejects for use in captive thermal power generation,” Dutta said.

“We have already garnered good interest from steel majors,” he said.


