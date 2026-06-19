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India’s BCCL hands over coal washery operations to JSW Steel as monetization of assets

Friday, 19 June 2026 09:38:09 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), an operational wholly-owned subsidiary of government-run Coal India Limited has handed over its Dugdha coal washery to Indian steelmaker JSW Steel Limited, as part of the miner’s strategy to monetize assets, a company statement said on Friday, June 19.

The handing over of the Dugdha washery to JSW Steel is part of CIL’s strategy to improve operational efficiencies of assets and efficient resource utilization through participation of private sector companies, it said.

The Dugdha washery has a capacity of 2 million mt per year for supplies of washed coal to domestic steel mills.

Monetisation of coal washeries is expected to enhance coal beneficiation capacity, improve utilization of domestic coking coal and improve availability of higher volumes of washed coal for steel producers, the statement added.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

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