India’s Andhra Pradesh state floats EoI to set up integrated steel mill

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 13:48:52 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The government of the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh has floated an expression of interest (EoI) from private steel companies to set up a joint venture integrated steel mill in the state, a government official said on Wednesday, July 22.

The official said that a number of international and domestic steel producers have already held discussions on the proposal to set up such a steel mill in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh High Grade Steel Limited, in the district of Kadapa in the state.

Although the official declined to divulge details of such discussions, sources said that steel companies like Hyundai Steel, Tata Steel, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited have held meetings with state officials within the scope of preliminary discussions on the proposed integrated steel mill.

Initially, the plan is for the construction of a 3 million mt per year steel mill with provisions for increasing capacity in phases to 10 million mt per year, the official added.