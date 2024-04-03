India’s AMNS to build new pellet plant at Visakhapatnam site

Wednesday, 03 April 2024 10:55:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply a new pellet plant to Indian steel producer ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS). The pellet plant will be built at AMNS’ Visakhapatnam site.

The new travelling-grate pellet plant, which will increase AMNS’ annual pellet production capacity in Visakhapatnam from eight million mt to 12 million mt, will produce blast furnace and direct reduction grade pellets as feedstock for AMNS’ other production sites in the country. The new pelletizing plant is planned to start operation in 2027.