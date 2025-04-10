 |  Login 
India’s AISRM to procure new walking beam furnace from Tenova

Thursday, 10 April 2025 14:07:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Indian steel producer Arora Iron & Steel Rolling Mills Pvt. Ltd (AISRM) has commissioned Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, to install a new walking beam furnace (WBF) with an hourly capacity of 42 mt.

The new furnace will ensure high efficiency, optimized performance, and minimized emissions, supporting AISRM’s goal of becoming a leading provider of high-quality alloy steel with one of the lowest carbon footprints in India.

Ramindarpal Singh Dua, managing director of AISRM, stated that the project marks a significant step in the company’s journey towards innovation and sustainability and that the new reheating furnace will play a crucial role in enhancing the company’s production capabilities while aligning with their commitment to reducing their carbon footprint.


