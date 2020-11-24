﻿
English
Indian steelmaker JSPL’s steel sales and output rise in October

Tuesday, 24 November 2020
       

Indian steelmaker Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has reported steel sales of 600,000 mt for October of the current year, up 10 percent compared to sales during the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a statement issued by the company.

JSPL’s stand-alone steel production in October this year was reported at 585,000 mt, up 13 percent year on year.

The company’s export sales contributed to 28 percent of its total sales volumes in October. Its exports also rise by 37 percent year on year in the given month. 

In October, JSPL recorded its highest monthly pellet production of 701,500 mt and its highest monthly wire rod production of 49,062 mt.


