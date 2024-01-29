Indian steel mills seek mandatory usage of domestic steel in wind and solar power projects

Monday, 29 January 2024 10:48:37 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Large Indian steel producers have come together to call on their government to make use of domestic steel mandatory in solar and wind power projects across the country, SteelOrbis learned from industry circles on Monday, January 29.

The Indian Steel Association (ISA), the representative body of domestic steel producers, has submitted to various government ministries, including the ministry of new and renewable energy, seeking that only “melted and poured in country” steel is used in wind and solar power projects in the country. “It is unfortunate that today we are witnessing surging imports of steel taking into account the National Renewable Mission initiative, resulting in compromises for the larger national interest. Made-in-India steel duly melted-and-poured in the country would immensely help Indian industry,” the ISA said in its meetings with the government departments.

The association said that that a push for Made-in-India steel would “insulate the renewable energy mission from the vagaries of global uncertainty” and “ensure consistent supplies”. It would also promote a supply-chain ecosystem comprising of micro, medium and small-scale enterprises. “Steel being one of the major input materials for the solar and wind power projects, Made-In-India steel duly “Melted and Poured” in the country should be made mandatory for all solar and wind power projects including for transmission and distribution,” the ISA said.