Indian steel mills apply for green steel certification under new government taxonomy

Monday, 04 August 2025 15:20:30 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Ministry of Steel has received applications from 39 domestic steel producers seeking green steel certification in line with the recently announced classification framework, junior steel minister Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma informed the Indian parliament on Monday, August 4.

Earlier this year, the ministry introduced a green steel taxonomy based on carbon dioxide emissions per metric ton of steel produced. Under the new classification:

  • Steelmakers emitting 1.6 mt of CO₂ or less per mt of steel will be rated 5-star,
  • Those emitting between 1.6 mt and 2 mt will receive a 4-star rating,
  • And mills with emissions of 2–2.2 mt will be awarded 3 stars.

The certification process will be overseen by the National Institute for Secondary Steel Technology (NISST), operating under the steel ministry. NISST will carry out measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) procedures before issuing certifications and assigning star ratings.

The initiative is part of India’s broader effort to decarbonize its steel sector and promote sustainable manufacturing practices in line with global climate goals.


