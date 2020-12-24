﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian steel mill RINL commissions fifth coke oven battery

Thursday, 24 December 2020 15:06:45 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state run steel producer, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has commissioned its fifth coke oven battery, a company statement said on Thursday, December 24.

The 7.3 million mt per year shore based steel mill located in southern port town of Vishakhapatnam invested an estimated $338 million in a fifth coke battery with multiple ovens where coal is crushed and blended before charging, the statement said.

The principle consultants for the coke oven battery project are government run MECON Limited and contractors for implementation were Tata Projects Limited and BEC Consortium, the statement added.


Tags: RINL  India  steelmaking  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

23  Dec

Indian steel exports down 31 percent in November
21  Dec

Indian steel ministry draws up incentive levels for steel industry
17  Dec

India’s AMNS to increase Hazira steel mill capacity in short term
30  Nov

JSW commences land acquisition for greenfield steel project in Odisha
27  Nov

Some secondary Indian rebar mills plan output expansions despite weak market