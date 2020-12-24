Indian steel mill RINL commissions fifth coke oven battery

Thursday, 24 December 2020 15:06:45 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state run steel producer, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has commissioned its fifth coke oven battery, a company statement said on Thursday, December 24.

The 7.3 million mt per year shore based steel mill located in southern port town of Vishakhapatnam invested an estimated $338 million in a fifth coke battery with multiple ovens where coal is crushed and blended before charging, the statement said.

The principle consultants for the coke oven battery project are government run MECON Limited and contractors for implementation were Tata Projects Limited and BEC Consortium, the statement added.