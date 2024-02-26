India’s RINL offers 90,000 mt of blooms per month in exchange for raw materials

Monday, 26 February 2024 15:38:12 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian government-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has floated a notice seeking to supply 90,000 mt of concast blooms against supplies of imported hard coking coal, imported soft coking coal, blast furnace coke, PCI coal and iron ore fines, lumps and pellets, company sources said on Monday, February 26.

Interested suppliers of the steelmaking raw materials will have to enter into a supply agreement for a period of six months, in return for which RINL would offer 90,000 mt of blooms per month in lot sizes of 5,000 mt each at the minimum operating price of the semis as of the date of delivery.

The blooms on offer are 150 mm x 150 mm of IS 2830 standard and the minimum volume to be offered will be 5,000 mt per month to the supplier of the raw materials.