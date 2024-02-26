﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s RINL offers 90,000 mt of blooms per month in exchange for raw materials

Monday, 26 February 2024 15:38:12 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian government-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has floated a notice seeking to supply 90,000 mt of concast blooms against supplies of imported hard coking coal, imported soft coking coal, blast furnace coke, PCI coal and iron ore fines, lumps and pellets, company sources said on Monday, February 26.

Interested suppliers of the steelmaking raw materials will have to enter into a supply agreement for a period of six months, in return for which RINL would offer 90,000 mt of blooms per month in lot sizes of 5,000 mt each at the minimum operating price of the semis as of the date of delivery.

The blooms on offer are 150 mm x 150 mm of IS 2830 standard and the minimum volume to be offered will be 5,000 mt per month to the supplier of the raw materials.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking RINL 

Similar articles

Indian government puts privatization of state-run steel mills on backburner

27 Feb | Steel News

India’s RINL floats export tender for 30,000 mt of billet, exports still inactive overall

03 Jan | Longs and Billet

India’s RINL and NMDC ink long-term iron ore supply contract

27 Dec | Steel News

India’s RINL inks pact with JSPL to secure working capital against monthly sales of semis

22 Dec | Steel News

Indian government indicates privatization of RINL only after discussion with stakeholders

20 Dec | Steel News

India’s RINL floats another export tender for 30,000 mt of billet

19 Dec | Longs and Billet

India’s RINL planning to restart idle blast furnace amid protests by workers

19 Dec | Steel News

India’s RINL Limited sees losses narrow in H1 FY 2023-24

06 Dec | Steel News

India’s RINL floats billet export tender for 30,000 for Jan shipment

04 Dec | Longs and Billet

India’s RINL inks deals with TIL to source raw materials through LCs

29 Nov | Steel News