﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian government indicates privatization of RINL only after discussion with stakeholders

Wednesday, 20 December 2023 15:40:16 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The expression of interest (EoI) for privatization of Indian government owned steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) will only be floated after discussions with all stakeholders, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday and the first official indication that the privatization process has been put on the backburner.

“EoI for strategic disinvestment requires broad contours of the transaction, including core and non-core land and assets, which would form part of transaction. These issues are to be settled after discussion with various stakeholders before the EoI for this transaction can be issued. The EoI (for RINL) has not been issued,” junior minister of finance Bhagwat Karad informed Parliament.

As per government rules transaction of strategic disinvestment of a government run enterprise follows a two-stage process. In the first stage, Expression of Interest (EoI) is invited from prospective bidders.

In the second stage, qualified interested bidders are allowed to carry out due diligence on the CPSE. Following the submission of financial bids, the reserve price is fixed and then valid financial bids from qualified bidders are opened and based on the best bid, the letter of intent is issued to the selected strategic buyer.

RINL operates a 7.3 million mt steel mill at southern port town of Vishakhapatnam.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking RINL 

Similar articles

India’s RINL floats another export tender for 30,000 mt of billet

19 Dec | Longs and Billet

India’s RINL planning to restart idle blast furnace amid protests by workers

19 Dec | Steel News

India’s RINL Limited sees losses narrow in H1 FY 2023-24

06 Dec | Steel News

India’s RINL floats billet export tender for 30,000 for Jan shipment

04 Dec | Longs and Billet

India’s RINL inks deals with TIL to source raw materials through LCs

29 Nov | Steel News

India’s RINL floats export tenders for 90 mm billets and wire rods

17 Nov | Longs and Billet

India’s RINL floats two billet export tenders for 30,000 mt each

06 Nov | Longs and Billet

RINL’s forged steel wheels unit likely to be transferred to SAIL

26 Oct | Steel News

India’s RINL extends deadline for bids in 30,000 mt billet export tender

13 Oct | Longs and Billet

India’s NMDC resumes iron ore supplies to RINL

11 Oct | Steel News