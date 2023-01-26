﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian steel industry seeks tariff protection from imports at predatory pricing

Thursday, 26 January 2023 11:23:04 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The Indian domestic steel industry represented by the Indian Steel Association (ISA) has sought tariff protection in the national budget to be placed before India’s parliament on February 1, against the import of steel products at “predatory pricing”, a statement of the association said on Thursday, January 26.

Among the measures sought by the ISA in Budget 2023-24 are an increase in the basic custom duty of 7.5 percent at present to 12.5 percent on flat products and to 10 percent on long products, levels that prevailed earlier until February 2021.

It is also seeking 25 percent countervailing duty on all steel imports to prevent dumping of products in the country by overseas sellers.

The move to seek higher tariff protection comes in the wake of India becoming a net importer of steel in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2022-23, when inward shipments increased by 65 percent year on year.

However, several industry analysts said that the country moving to become a net importer of steel was more a fall-out of the sharp fall in exports of steel particularly from the impact of the 15 percent export tax levied by the government in May 2022 and subsequently withdrawn in November 2022.

This was reflected in steel exports slumping by 65 percent during the April-November period of 2022, the analysts said, citing official data of the ministry of steel.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

India to seek relaxation of quotas of tariffs on steel exports in FTA talks with EU

16 Jan | Steel News

India likely to lower tax on scrap supplied to mills

13 Jan | Steel News

India’s ministry of steel seeks complete scrapping of import duty on coking coal in national budget next year

28 Dec | Steel News

India imposes definitive AD duty on ex-China stainless seamless pipes for five years

21 Dec | Steel News

Indian government reintroduces reimbursement of levies on export production of iron and steel products

08 Dec | Steel News

India’s finance ministry rejects proposal to reimburse levies on steel export production

24 Nov | Steel News

India scraps export taxes on steel and some raw materials, adds import tariffs on coal and coke

21 Nov | Steel News

FICCI: Indian export duty on pig iron has no positive impact on industry

26 Oct | Steel News

Indian met coke producers claim injury from scrapping of import duties on coking coal, metcoke

26 Oct | Steel News

India’s engineering exporters seeks immediate scrapping of export tax on stainless steel

18 Oct | Steel News