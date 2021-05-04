﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian Railways to adopt reverse auction to procure steel rails

Tuesday, 04 May 2021 11:29:52 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run transporter Indian Railways (IR) will launch a scheme to procure steel rails for its projects through ‘reverse auction’, Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) managing director V R Sharma, said on May 4.

Mr. Sharma said that the company has been informed by IR that steel rail procurement will be launched in the current fiscal year through the reverse auction route.

JSPL along with state-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) are the only two domestic producers and suppliers of steel rails to IR.

According to Mr. Sharma, until recently SAIL had been the sole supplier of steel rails to IR but, with JSPL acquiring production and supply capabilities, the government decided to adopt the reverse auction route for its procurement policy.

Under reverse auction, unlike in a regular auction, suppliers start bidding from the ceiling and move down until the supplier agreeing to commit supplies at the lowest bid wins the contract.

Sharma said that IR had last year floated global tenders seeking to import steel rails for its project but, with the combined capacities of SAIL and JSPL available, there will not be any need for the transporter to resort to imports.


Tags: Indian Subcon  India  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

05  May

S&P: Diversion of oxygen by Indian steel mills for medical use to lower exports
29  Apr

Odisha government approves $249 million investments in steel-related projects
28  Apr

Indian auto sector begins plant shutdowns and output cutbacks due to pandemic
22  Apr

Indian pipe manufacturers seek temporary ban on steel exports
21  Apr

Iron ore mining lease granted for AMNS steel mill project in Odisha