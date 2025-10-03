Indian passenger car sales show robust growth in Sept amid festival demand, tax cuts

Indian passenger car sales as denoted by dispatches from manufacturers to dealers showed a robust growth in September this year, on the back of festival demand supported by the sharp reduction in the Goods and Service Tax (GST) across certain categories of cars, compilation of data released by various companies showed on Friday, October 3.

The largest car maker in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), however, reported a modest growth of 2.7 percent year on year in September this year to 189,000 units.

In contrast, Tata Motors Limited reported sales of 60,907 units, a rise of 47 percent, while Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL) sold 70,347 units, up 10 percent, both year on year.

Toyota Kirloskar Motors Limited sold 31,091 units, a growth of 16 percent year on year, and JSW MG Motors Limited sold 6,728 units, up 34 percent.

Honda Motors India Limited reported sales of 8,096 units, a rise of 26 percent year on year.