﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian miner NMDC Limited sees 62% fall in profit in Q2 FY 2022-23

Tuesday, 15 November 2022 10:36:44 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian government-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited has reported a consolidated net profit of INR 8.86 billion ($108.94 million) for the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2022-23, a decline of 62 percent year on year, a company statement said on Tuesday, November 15.

The company reported a total income of INR 37.5 billion ($461.83 million) during the second quarter, a decline of 45 percent year on year.

The total cumulative production achieved by the miner during the April-October period was reported at 19.71 million mt, down 6.3 percent year on year.

$1= INR 81.30


Tags: India Indian Subcon Fin. Reports NMDC 

Similar articles

Indian miner NMDC Ltd sees 54% fall in net profit in Q1 FY 2022-23

10 Aug | Steel News

India’s iron ore miner NMDC posts 2.8% decline in net profit for Q3

09 Feb | Steel News

India’s NMDC reports net profit of $312 million in Q2 FY 2021-22

12 Nov | Steel News

India’s NMDC posts record quarterly profit for Q1 FY 2021-22

16 Aug | Steel News

Indian miner NMDC’s net profit down 31 percent in H1

12 Nov | Steel News

Indian miner NMDC’s net profit down 55% in Q1, hit by production loss during lockdown

28 Aug | Steel News

NMDC’s sales revenues up 13.2 percent in H1 FY 2019-20

13 Nov | Steel News

NMDC’s sales revenues up 48 percent in December quarter

06 Feb | Steel News

NMDC’s sales revenues down 15 percent in June quarter

22 Aug | Steel News

NMDC’s sales revenues up 31.5 percent in FY 2017-18

29 May | Steel News