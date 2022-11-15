Indian miner NMDC Limited sees 62% fall in profit in Q2 FY 2022-23

Tuesday, 15 November 2022 10:36:44 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian government-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited has reported a consolidated net profit of INR 8.86 billion ($108.94 million) for the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2022-23, a decline of 62 percent year on year, a company statement said on Tuesday, November 15.

The company reported a total income of INR 37.5 billion ($461.83 million) during the second quarter, a decline of 45 percent year on year.

The total cumulative production achieved by the miner during the April-October period was reported at 19.71 million mt, down 6.3 percent year on year.

$1= INR 81.30