﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian iron ore miner sees 56% fall in net profit in Q3 FY 2022-23

Wednesday, 15 February 2023 11:09:14 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian iron ore miner NMDC Limited has reported a net profit of INR 9.04 billion ($109 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2022-23, a decline of 56 percent year on year, a company regulatory filing said on Wednesday, February 15.

The company’s total income was reported at INR 39.247 billion ($474 million), a decline of nearly 50 percent year on year.

The government-run miner achieved iron ore production of 10.66 million mt during the third quarter, up from 9.58 million mt in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Fin. Reports Production NMDC 

Similar articles

Severstal achieves 24% rise in iron ore output at Yakovlevskiy GOK

14 Feb | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - February 14, 2023

14 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

ArcelorMittal’s $150 investment in Mexican mining complex still delayed

13 Feb | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines

13 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - February 13, 2023

13 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Salzgitter and Baffinland to cooperate in low-carbon green steelmaking

13 Feb | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 2.6 percent in Jan from Dec

13 Feb | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - February 10, 2023

10 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore prices start to rebound after previous slide, trading still weak

09 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Fortescue expects to start ore mining at Belinga project in Gabon in H2

09 Feb | Steel News