Indian state-run manganese miner MOIL Limited has reported a net profit of INR 1.02 billion ($13 million) for the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2022-23, up 66 percent year on year, according to a company regulatory filing on Wednesday, August 3.

The company has also reported a total sales income of INR 3.9 billion ($49.51 million) for the given period, up 24.28 percent year on year.