Indian manganese miner reports 45% rise in net profit in Q3 FY 2022-23

Friday, 03 February 2023 11:18:50 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s state-run manganese miner MOIL Limited has reported a net profit of INR 395.20 million ($4.80 million) for the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2022-23, up 45 percent year on year, a company statement said on Friday, February 2.

The revenues of the company were reported at INR 2.36 billion ($28 million) during the quarter, up 28 percent year on year, the statement said.

The miner achieved 40 percent growth in manganese ore production to 337,000 mt during the third quarter, while its sales were up 44 percent to 297,000 mt, the statement said.