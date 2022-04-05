Indian manganese miner MOIL sees 22% turnover increase in 2021-22

Tuesday, 05 April 2022 10:46:38 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian government-run manganese ore miner MOIL Limited, which accounts for 50 percent of domestic supply of manganese ore, has reported a sales turnover of INR 14.3 billion ($190 million) for the fiscal year 2021-22, up 22 percent year on year, a ministry of steel statement said on Tuesday, April 5.

MOIL reported manganese ore production of 1.23 million mt for the fiscal year 2021-22, up eight percent year on year.

MOIL, managed under the ministry of steel, operates 11 of the country’s largest manganese mines.