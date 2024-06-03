India’s MOIL hikes manganese ore prices sharply with immediate effect

Monday, 03 June 2024 14:25:32 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run miner MOIL Limited has effected sharp hikes in prices of various grades of manganese ore with immediate effect, company sources said on Monday, June 3.

The price of manganese ore with Mn content 44 percent and above has been increased by 35 percent and that of ore with Mn content less than 44 percent has been raised by 30 percent.

Meanwhile, the price of ferro grade manganese ore with Mn content less than 44 percent has been increased by 30 percent and the price of silico manganese grades (SMGR) has also been increased by 30 percent, the sources said.