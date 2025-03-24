 |  Login 
Indian Institute of Technology and John Cockerill Group ink pact on collaboration on decarbonization of steel industry

Monday, 24 March 2025 14:46:12 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Belgium-based John Cockerill Group and the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to drive innovation in steel decarbonization technology, green hydrogen value chain, and defence products development, a joint statement said on Monday, March 24.

The MoU will facilitate joint research in steel decarbonisation technologies, green hydrogen value chain, and defence products development bringing together IIT Bombay’s academic excellence and John Cockerill’s cutting-edge engineering expertise, it said.

The partnership will focus on the development of new solutions to address the evolving needs of the global steel sector, especially in achieving sustainability and reducing carbon emissions, it added.

As a future perspective, this collaboration envisions support for the creation of Centres of Excellence dedicated in the future to steel technology, defence products, and green hydrogen value chain including production, storage, transportation and usage, the statement said.


