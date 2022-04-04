﻿
English
Indian government starts privatization of ferrous scrap service company

Monday, 04 April 2022 13:49:21 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The Indian government has started inviting expressions of interest from private investors in 100 percent equity in Ferro Scrap Nigam Limited (FSNL) and the privatization of the company, a government statement said on Monday, April 4.

FSNL is a government-owned company engaged in ferrous scrap services, slag recovery from scrap, and is currently working for nine steel mills in the country.

Expressions of interest will be accepted until May 5, 2022, and the shortlist of bidders will be announced on May 22, the government notice said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon steelmaking 

