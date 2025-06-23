 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Indian...

Indian government-run companies to set up offices in Dubai aimed at expanding global steelmaking raw material sourcing

Monday, 23 June 2025 14:30:43 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run companies Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), NMDC Limited and Metallurgical Engineering Consultants (Mecon) will open respective offices in Dubai to act as a base to scout for sourcing steelmaking raw materials from across the world, secretary of the ministry of steel, Sandip Poundrik, said in a statement on Monday, June 23.

Government-run manganese miner MOIL Limited would also shortly set up an office in Dubai, he added.

Even though there is enough domestic output of iron ore, the country needs to increase the supplies of coking coal, manganese and limestone and the idea is to explore reserves in other countries to meet the domestic shortfall, Poundrik said. He added that Dubai has been chosen for government companies to set up offices because a large part of the African market is controlled from there.

Among Gulf countries, Oman has a sizeable quantity of limestone reserves which again is a key steelmaking raw material, Poundrik added.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ex-India pellet prices continue to inch lower, trade silent amid low bids

20 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s mines ministry proposes benchmarking domestic iron ore price to an international index

20 Jun | Steel News

Indian steel imports to be halved in FY 2025-26 as result of safeguard levy

19 Jun | Steel News

Indian import scrap rangebound with negative bias amid low demand, weak local currency

18 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India billet prices show no change amid silent trade as buyers await further declines

18 Jun | Longs and Billet

India’s HMFL develops and manufactures steel forged wheelsets for railway wagons

18 Jun | Steel News

India’s steel ministry widens import restrictions on steel related products, triggers fears of supply chain disruptions

18 Jun | Steel News

Ex-India HRC prices soften slightly, but trading remains limited

17 Jun | Flats and Slab

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 25, 2025

17 Jun | Longs and Billet

India’s JSPL to rename itself as ‘Jindal Steel Limited’ to reflect core business

17 Jun | Steel News