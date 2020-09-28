﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian government proposes fiscal incentives for producers to increase output of special steel

Monday, 28 September 2020 12:19:34 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Ministry of Steel has proposed definitive production linked incentives (PLI) for domestic production of high grade automotive steel and electrical grade steel like cold rolled grain oriented (CRGO) on which the country is heavily import dependant, a government official said.

He said that fiscal incentive at rates ranging between 3-5 percent of incremental output of special steels will be offered to producers to increase production of these steel products which are heavily imported into the country.

The government has earmarked an estimated $380 million outgo of funds on account of PLI offered to special steel producers based on incremental outputs.

Additionally, the ministry proposal envisages offering a total of $78 million under phased manufacturing program for steel producers to undertake setting up new capacities for CRGO steel over the next five years, the official added.

During last fiscal, India had imported 217,000 mt of CRGO steel. Between April-July, CRGO steel imports had been registered at 44,800 mt according to government data.


Tags: India  steelmaking  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

24  Sep

Indian steel ministry proposes iron ore royalty cut to boost value addition
23  Sep

India’s RINL produces 1.15 million mt of steel in April-August
18  Sep

Sale of stake in Indian state-run steel mill NINL to start on Sept 22
14  Sep

Indian government advises RINL to explore special steel project for proposed JV with POSCO
10  Sep

Higher local demand pushes Indian steel exports down by 24.5% in Aug