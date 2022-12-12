﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian government notice seeking bids for RINL privatization likely next month 

Monday, 12 December 2022 12:11:35 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The Indian government’s Department of Industrial Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) overseeing the privatization of state-owned steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) is “working on a transaction structure for the strategic sale” and a notice inviting bids from investors is expected to be floated in January, a government official said on Monday, December 12. 

The official said that the government’s approval for 100 percent disinvestment of equity to a private investor has already been received and DIPAM is currently finalizing the structure of the transaction through which this will be done and, as per current timelines, a notice seeking bids will be floated next month. 

RINL operates a 7.3 million mt steel mill at the southern port town of Vishakhapatnam. 


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Declines in local Indian CRC prices accelerate amid fall in industrial demand

12 Dec | Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC trade prices hit two-year low amid negative indicators

12 Dec | Flats and Slab

Indian government approves 67 PLI applications for creating 28 million mt specialty steel capacity 

12 Dec | Steel News

Competition between met coke suppliers in India remains high

09 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India HDG export activity improves, but prices able to rise only slightly 

08 Dec | Flats and Slab

Indian mills raise billet export prices amid better conditions globally

08 Dec | Longs and Billet

Ex-India BPI prices under sustained pressure

07 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap prices in India continue to rise, only rare deals done 

07 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Indian mills hike HRC export prices after latest improvement in buying and better outlook

06 Dec | Flats and Slab

Local Indian rebar market reverses downtrend, sustainability remains uncertain

06 Dec | Longs and Billet