﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian government invites bids for valuation of RINL assets ahead of privatization

Wednesday, 16 March 2022 10:42:37 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The Indian government has invited bids from firms for the valuation of assets of state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) ahead of its privatization, a government official said on Thursday, March 17.

The Department of Investments and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) which oversees privatization of government companies has issued a request for proposals from firms registered with Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) to submit bids and act as asset valuers of RINL’s 7.3 million mt per year steel mill located in the southern port town of Vishakhapatnam, the official said.

The deadline for submission of bids is April 4, 2022.

The valuers will be required to carry out the valuation of all assets of RINL, subsidiaries and joint ventures, including their plant and machinery, land and buildings, furniture, civil infrastructure and associated intangibles on "as is where is basis", the official said.


Tags: India  Indian Subcon  steelmaking  RINL 

Similar articles

14 Mar

India’s RINL floats 30,000 mt billet export offer for end-of-April delivery
28 Feb

India’s RINL floats export tenders for 60,000 mt of billet
28 Feb

India’s RINL floats export offer for 5,000 mt wire rod for delivery by April 20
22 Feb

Indian steel producer RINL denies cutback in its output
21 Feb

India’s RINL floats export tender for 10,000 mt of prime rolled billets
15 Feb

Indian state-run mills cut down CO2 emissions through technology deployment
27 Jan

India’s RINL reports 47% growth in pig iron output in April-December
25 Jan

Trade unions at Indian state-run steelmaker RINL serve notice for one-day strike
11 Jan

India’s RINL floats export tender offers for billet and wire rod
04 Jan

Indian state-run steelmaker RINL achieves 94% capacity utilization in 2021