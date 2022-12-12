﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian government approves 67 PLI applications for creating 28 million mt specialty steel capacity 

Monday, 12 December 2022 12:10:45 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The Indian government has approved 67 applications under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the creation of 28 million mt of additional specialty steel production capacity by 2030, entailing aggregate investments oof around $5.6 billion, a ministry of steel statement said on Monday, December 12. 

Under the PLI scheme, investors will be eligible to get fiscal incentives for creating additional steelmaking capacity, for which the Indian government has set aside $770 million for disbursal. 

The last date for submission of applications under the PLI Scheme was September 15, 2022 under which steel companies were required to submit detailed plans for creating additional specialty steel production capacities and would be eligible for fiscal incentives from the government. 

Among the government-approved applications were those from Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS), Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL), Jindal Steel Limited and Tata Steel, the ministry statement said. 

The applicants submitted plans for creating additional capacities for production of specialty steel like cold rolled grain-oriented (CRGO), high-strength/wear resistant steel, specialty rails and alloy steel products, the statement said. 


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Declines in local Indian CRC prices accelerate amid fall in industrial demand

12 Dec | Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC trade prices hit two-year low amid negative indicators

12 Dec | Flats and Slab

Indian government notice seeking bids for RINL privatization likely next month 

12 Dec | Steel News

Competition between met coke suppliers in India remains high

09 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India HDG export activity improves, but prices able to rise only slightly 

08 Dec | Flats and Slab

Indian mills raise billet export prices amid better conditions globally

08 Dec | Longs and Billet

Ex-India BPI prices under sustained pressure

07 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap prices in India continue to rise, only rare deals done 

07 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Indian mills hike HRC export prices after latest improvement in buying and better outlook

06 Dec | Flats and Slab

Local Indian rebar market reverses downtrend, sustainability remains uncertain

06 Dec | Longs and Billet