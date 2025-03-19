 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Indian...

Indian engineering goods industry seeks low-duty steel import window to maintain global competitiveness

Wednesday, 19 March 2025 14:36:43 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

The Indian government needs to offer a provision for steel consumers in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) segments to procure steel at ‘export parity price’ to ensure their products are globally competitive, the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) said in a statement on Wednesday, March 19, regarding the recommendation of a 12 percent safeguard on steel imports.

The EEPC said that, since most domestic steel producers export steel products from the country at lower than the average local sales prices, the option to source steel at export prices should be offered to steel industries geared to exports.

The government should also look at introducing a Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) system allowing low-duty imports within specified limits, with the safeguard duty applicable beyond the quota. Like the EU model, country-specific quotas should also be considered to avoid overdependence on any single source,” EEPC chairman Pankaj Chadha said in the statement.

Highlighting concerns over a domestic price escalation, he said that using the TRQ price as a benchmark to maintain price stability and prevent steep hikes was needed to ensure affordable raw material supply for the engineering and manufacturing sectors.

EEPC India looks forward to continued engagement with the government to safeguard the interests of both domestic producers and downstream industries, he added.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Indian steel industry to push for higher safeguard duty of 18-25 percent

19 Mar | Steel News

India’s DGTR recommends temporary 12% safeguard duty on flat steel imports

19 Mar | Steel News

GTRI: Indian government should withdraw quality control order on steel fasteners, imports likely to come to a halt

18 Mar | Steel News

Rumored 12 percent steel import levy stirs up confusion in Indian market

07 Mar | Steel News

Nomura Research: Safeguard duty to boost Indian steel prices, push up mills’ margins

07 Mar | Steel News

S&P Global Ratings: Indian domestic steel prices to correct sharply following US tariff hikes

06 Mar | Steel News

India’s steel ministry to ‘wait and watch’ US tariffs on steel and steel products

05 Mar | Steel News

Moody’s: US reciprocal tariffs to hit APAC economies, India to lesser extent

27 Feb | Steel News

India considering extension of quantitative restrictions on met coke imports

26 Feb | Steel News

India sets up committee to review tariff regime amid reciprocal tariffs proposed by US on trading partners

26 Feb | Steel News