Indian core sector industries grow 3.8 % in December, a 14-month low

Thursday, 01 February 2024 14:37:29 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s eight industries designated as ‘core sectors’ recorded a growth of 3.8 percent in December 2023, a 14-month low, according to a statement released by the ministry of commerce and industry on Thursday, January 31.

During the April-December period, core sector growth was reported at 8.1 percent, the statement said.

The eight core sector industries are - coal, crude oil, steel, cement, electricity, fertilisers, refinery products, and natural gas.

Coal output was up 10.6 percent in December as against 10.9 percent in November, while crude oil output was down 1.0 percent as against a fall of 0.4 percent in November.

In December, natural gas output was up 6.6 percent as against 7.6 percent in November and refinery products output was up 2.6 percent as against 12.4 percent in November.

Fertiliser output was up 5.8 percent as against 3.4 percent in November, while steel output increased by 5.9 percent as against 9.4 percent in November.

Cement output was up 1.3 percent in December as against a fall of 4.0 percent in November and electricity generation rose by 0.6 percent as against 5.7 percent in November.