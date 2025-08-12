 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India...

India waives BIS licensing certification for 202 foreign steel producers exporting to the country

Tuesday, 12 August 2025 12:46:31 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s ministry of steel has announced exemptions for 202 global steel companies from the process of mandatory adherence to requirements of the Steel Import Monitoring System (SIMS) portal, the ministry said in a notification on Tuesday, August 12.

In an official statement, the ministry said, "In pursuance of the para II of order no. S-20011/15/2024-TECH dated 11.07.2025, 202 numbers of BIS licences (Annexure-1) have been exempted in the SIMS portal from the mandatory adherence requirement of input steel for the final products supplied by steel mills.”

The exemptions cover steel producers from 16 countries, including Japan, South Korea, Germany, Italy, France, Russia, and the US. Japan leads the list with over 80 licenses, followed by South Korea with more than 50.

The move is aimed at simplifying procedures and supporting the smooth flow of steel imports, particularly for steel mills and foreign manufacturers supplying steel to India.

By removing the need for compliance with certain raw material requirements, the decision is expected to make the process more efficient and help the industry focus on production and supply without delays caused by procedural hurdles.

The Bureau of Indian Standards licensing is generally a key regulatory requirement for steel imports, ensuring quality and safety in materials used for domestic production.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Local Indian rebar market remains volatile amid diverse buying trends across regions

12 Aug | Longs and Billet

Stable ex-India HRC offers meet weak overseas demand

12 Aug | Flats and Slab

Indian alloy steel wire rod producers seek AD duty on ex-China imports

12 Aug | Steel News

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 33, 2025

12 Aug | Longs and Billet

India constructing eight coking coal washeries for steel sector

12 Aug | Steel News

Local Indian CRC prices rise slightly as demand sentiment remains weak

11 Aug | Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC prices edge higher amid guarded optimism

11 Aug | Flats and Slab

Indian stainless steel producers seek antidumping levy on imports

11 Aug | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited achieves 19% rise in consolidated crude steel output in July 2025

08 Aug | Steel News

Ex-India pellet prices fall further, sellers pull out export volumes amid shortage and rising local fines prices

08 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials