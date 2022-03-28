﻿
India-UAE FTA to come into effect from May 1

Monday, 28 March 2022 13:30:15 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The India-United Arab Emirates Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CEPA) will come into effect from May 1, 2022, an Indian government official said on Monday, March 28.

The official stated that all formalities have been completed following the signing of India-UAE CEPA on February 18, 2022, and that the relevant legal requirements have been announced and will come into effect from May 1.

This is the first fully free trade agreement signed by India with any country in the last ten years.


Tags: India  Indian Subcon  trading 

