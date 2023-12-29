﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India and Russia-led trade bloc to commence FTA talks in January

Friday, 29 December 2023 12:20:54 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India and the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) trade bloc will commence negotiations on a free trade agreement in January, India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar said on Thursday, December 28, following a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The EEU is an economic union of five former Soviet states - Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia - in an integrated single market.

An agreement with the bloc will open the lucrative Central Asian consumer market to Indian goods. It will also entrench the expansion of Indian products in Russia, which has suffered a flight of Western brands and goods after Russia attacked Ukraine early last year, government officials in India said.

Jaishankar said both sides had discussed proposals to increase connectivity between western India and Russia through the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

The INSTC was India’s grand plan to cut short the time taken for trade shipments to reach Russia and Europe, and enter the Central Asian markets, and vice versa. It incorporates thousands of kilometres of all-weather highways from the Iranian port of Chabahar in the south, through Azerbaijan in the north, and onwards to Russia and Europe.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Trading 

Similar articles

India working on mechanism to compensate steel exporters for CBAM in EU

28 Dec | Steel News

Container freight rates surge along India-Europe maritime route amid Red Sea risks

27 Dec | Steel News

India-Canada FTA talks put on hold for “political reasons”

18 Sep | Steel News

India’s move to bring more steel products under QCOs to reduce ex-China imports

14 Sep | Steel News

Indian steelmakers to seek government intervention to remedy trade distortions with China

29 Aug | Steel News

ICRA: Indian steel exports to EU to be hit by CBAM from 2026 onwards

27 Jun | Steel News

India and US end retaliatory tariffs on trade in products

27 Jun | Steel News

India and SACU to commence FTA negotiations within next four months

26 Jun | Steel News

India and Australia likely to sign full-fledged FTA by June-July

25 May | Steel News

India and Russia commence talks on FTA

18 Apr | Steel News