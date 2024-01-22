﻿
India and Switzerland reach consensus on final contours of FTA

Monday, 22 January 2024 11:17:32 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India and Switzerland have reached a consensus on a free trade agreement (FTA) after 16 years of negotiations, a government official in India said citing a statement issued by Swiss minister of economy Guy Parmelin on Monday, January 22.

The official said that Parmelin traveled to India directly after the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to meet with his counterpart Piyush Goyal and that the outline of the deal was finalized between the two.

The agreement will boost economic cooperation between the two countries, he said, but he did not disclose any timeline for the formal signing of the agreement.


