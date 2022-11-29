﻿
English
India to impose mandatory scrapping of all government-owned vehicles after 15 years, effective April 2023

Tuesday, November 29
       

The Indian government has issued a draft notification suggesting mandatory scrapping of all state and central government-owned vehicles of 15 years or older, a government official said on Tuesday, November 29.

The official said that the notification issued on November 29 will be open for public consultation following which it will come into effect from April 1, 2023, and according to which all types of vehicles will be scrapped and thereafter all vehicles will be refused registration on completion of 15 years and will be mandatorily scrapped.

The policy is in line with the Ministry of Roads and Highways’ announcement in September that each district in the country will have at least one vehicle scrapping facility.

The official said that the scrapping of all government vehicles after a life cycle of 15 years will not only decongest roads but also generate adequate steel scrap and meet the demand of scrap-based secondary steel mills.


Tags: India Indian Subcon 

