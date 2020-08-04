India to frame quality standards for 371 items to check imports with focus on China

Tuesday, 04 August 2020 14:34:36 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has set a target to complete the framing of mandatory quality standards of 371 products by March 31, 2021, to prevent inward shipment of sub-standard quality imports, particularly with a focus on goods originating from China, a commerce ministry official said on Tuesday, August 4.

According to the official, quality standards will be framed by the BIS for 371 products that will include iron and steel, chemicals, electrical equipment, plant and machinery, toys and furniture, and such standards will act as non-tariff barriers of poor quality imports, particularly from China.

The quality standards will be mandatory for all imports into the country and will be strictly enforced through inspection at destination ports across the country, he said.

The commerce ministry official said that the process of ‘framing standards was a complex process’ and each relevant ministry has been asked to identify lists of items based on volume of imports and the country of origin for which the BIS will take necessary measures to frame appropriate quality standards.

He said that the BIS is strengthening its surveillance capabilities so that officials could be posted at each port entrusted with the mandate to work with the customs department and take necessary measures to test products landing at the ports themselves as might be deemed necessary.

Until now the BIS has issued mandatory quality standards for 67 iron and steel product categories, making it mandatory for all exporting countries to seek to obtain certification from it.

Under the Steel and Steel Products Mandatory Quality Control Order no product is allowed to be produced, distributed, marketed, imported in the country without certification issued by the BIS.