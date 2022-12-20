India looking to frame policy for mandatory use of green steel in government projects

Tuesday, 20 December 2022 11:34:42 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The Indian government is considering framing a policy for making use of ‘green steel’ mandatory in government-financed projects, minister of steel Jyotiryaditya Scindia said in a statement on Tuesday, December 20.

The minister said that emissions by the steel industry have been brought down by 15 percent between 2005 and 2022 and set a target for a further 10 percent reduction by 2030.

“The short-term plan looks at reduction of carbon emissions through energy and resource efficiency in renewable energy. The medium-term plan (2030-47) looks at Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage as well as the usage of possibly green hydrogen. And, the long-term plan (2047-70) looks at a complete move over from ore-based and coal-based to much more technological innovations to come down to net zero,” Scindia said.