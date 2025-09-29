 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India...

India looking at replacing quantitative restriction on met coke imports with AD levy

Monday, 29 September 2025 15:14:11 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

The Indian government is considering replacing the quantitative restriction on imports of metallurgical coke with definitive antidumping duty, government sources said on Monday, September 29.

According to the sources, the ministry of steel has been in consultation with the ministry of commerce for such a move, with the latter maintaining that a formal report on a dumping investigation is awaited from the Directorate of Trade Remedies (DGTR) as early as next month, following which an antidumping levy would be determined.

In June this year, the government extended import curbs on low-ash metallurgical coke, a steelmaking raw material, for six months starting in July. Imports of low ash met coke have been capped at 1.4 million mt with country-specific import limits. The country-specific quantitative limits on imports are Australia - 51,276 mt, China - 78,646 mt, Japan - 209,000 mt, Russia - 89,182 mt, Singapore - 46,478 mt, and the UK - 76 mt.

The sources said that, while the final AD levy would be determined based on the DGTR report, the ministry of steel is seeking a levy of around $125/mt.

The dumping probe has been sought by the Indian Metallurgical Coke Manufacturers’ Association (IMCOM), which represented around 85 percent of domestic production.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Local Indian HRC prices stable but discounted sales across regions deepen bearish mood

29 Sep | Flats and Slab

Local Indian CRC prices fall further amid end of restocking, holiday pause

29 Sep | Flats and Slab

India-EFTA trade agreement to come into force on October 1

29 Sep | Steel News

Jindal Steel doubles Angul steel mill capacity with new 5 million mt BF

29 Sep | Steel News

Ex-India HDG prices stable but trade stalls as discounted sales fade in Gulf

26 Sep | Flats and Slab

NTPC Limited and SAIL commissions floating solar project as captive power supplier to Bhilai steel mill

26 Sep | Steel News

Indian government approves $8 billion package to revive domestic shipbuilding and maritime sector

26 Sep | Steel News

India's Supreme Court approves JSW Steel’s $2.3 billion takeover of Bhushan Power and Steel

26 Sep | Steel News

JSL commences $79 million investment in decarbonization initiatives

26 Sep | Steel News

India’s Cochin Shipyard Limited and HD Korea ink pact to collaborate in building container ships and bulk carriers

25 Sep | Steel News