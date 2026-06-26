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India launches AD probes into alloy and non-alloy HR flat imports from three countries

Friday, 26 June 2026 12:08:30 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has initiated antidumping (AD) investigations into imports of alloy and non-alloy hot rolled flat products from China, Japan and Russia, a government official said on Friday, June 26, citing from a notification issued by the trade regulator.

The investigations were launched in response to an application filed by JSW Vijaynagar Metallics Limited and Jindal Steel Odisha Limited, the official said.

These two companies have alleged that the steel products in question were being imported from the three countries at dumped prices, causing injury to domestic producers.

The DGTR in its notification said that, based on the application seeking AD duty and the evidence provided, it was prima facie satisfied that dumping was causing injury to domestic producers, requiring a detailed formal investigation.

It said that the investigations would cover alloy and non-alloy steel flat products, not clad, plated or coated, of thickness up to 25 mm and width up to 2,100 mm.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

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