India launches AD investigation into imports of alloy, non-alloy hot rolled flat products from Vietnam

Thursday, 07 November 2024 14:56:53 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has launched an antidumping (AD) investigation into imports of hot rolled flat products of alloy and non-alloy steel from Vietnam, a government official said on Thursday, November 7, citing an official notification.

According to the DGTR notification, the Indian Steel Association has filed an application on behalf of domestic producers JSW Steel Limited and Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India Limited which had sought the initiation of an antidumping investigation on imports from Vietnam.

The applicants have alleged that the product is being imported at dumped prices, which is causing material injury to the domestic industry.

They have also alleged that there is a further threat of injury to the domestic industry due to dumped imports and have requested the imposition of antidumping duty.

“The authority hereby initiates an antidumping investigation,” the notification said, adding that the applicants have requested the retrospective imposition of the duty as there is a clear history of dumping of the item in the country.

For the investigation period, the directorate will consider the import data from April 2020 to March 2023.


Tags: Hrc Flats India Indian Subcon Quotas & Duties JSW Steel ArcelorMittal 

