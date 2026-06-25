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India-EU FTA to be signed in Dec 2026, to take effect from Feb-Mar 2027

Thursday, 25 June 2026 09:56:49 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India and the European Union (EU) will formally sign their free trade agreement (FTA) in December 2026 and it will come into force in February-March next year, Indian minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal said in a statement on Thursday, June 25.

The minister said that around 93 percent of Indian exports are expected to receive duty-free access under the proposed agreement which was concluded in principle in January this year after prolonged negotiations between India and the 27-member EU bloc.

He said that the India-EU FTA is a major milestone for India’s trade sector and would strengthen ties with one of the country’s largest trading partners.

The agreement document is currently undergoing legal scrutiny and procedural formalities before formal signing and implementation.


Tags: India Indian Subcon 

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