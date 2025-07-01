 |  Login 
India and Ras Al Khaimah in talks for collaborations on limestone sourcing and green steel

Tuesday, 01 July 2025 16:23:28 (GMT+3)

India and the Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) emirate in the UAE are in discussion on long-term access to low-silica limestone from the UAE and are exploring collaboration in the field of green steel, an Indian government official said on Tuesday, July 1.

The discussions were held between India’s minister of steel, H. D. Kumaraswamy, and the ruler of RAK, Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, when the former visited Dubai for the opening of the offices of Indian government-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited and engineering consultants MECON Limited.

Both sides discussed prospects in green hydrogen, trade partnerships through value-added steel exports from India, establishing calcined lime production units using RAK's local limestone and natural gas, and enhancing engagement through Indian companies like Steel Authority of India Limited, NMDC Limited and MECON Limited.

Minister Kumaraswamy extended an invitation to RAK to explore collaborations in infrastructure development, energy components, and raw material value chains.

He stated, "India views steel not just as a material, but as the backbone of our infrastructure, mobility, energy, and manufacturing sectors. Ras Al Khaimah's mineral wealth, industrial potential, and clean energy focus make it an ideal partner for India's next-generation steel and resource strategy.”

On NMDC's new Dubai office, the minister said it positions the miner to pursue mineral asset acquisitions, forge strategic joint ventures, and diversify sourcing of key inputs such as steel-grade limestone, dolomite, and other critical minerals required for India's clean energy and industrial manufacturing sectors.

MECON's Dubai operations will focus on industrial project execution and planning, oil and gas infrastructure design, steel plant feasibility and expansion consultancy, green steel and decarbonisation strategies, and smart manufacturing and digital twin technologies.


