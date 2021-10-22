﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India and Israel to commence FTA talks next month

Friday, 22 October 2021 12:18:21 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India and Israel will commence talks on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) next month, setting a target of mid-2022 to sign a formal agreement, Indian government officials said on Friday, October 22.

The decision was taken last month during meetings of the foreign ministers of both countries in Jerusalem, while it was decided to expand cooperation and trade between the two countries in areas of water, agriculture and sciences, the officials said.

The total commercial trade between India and Israel was around $4.67 billion at the close of last Indian fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the Indian government said on Thursday that India and the UK are looking to sign an interim trade agreement amid their ongoing FTA negotiations.


Tags: India  Indian Subcon  trading  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

20 Oct

India’s Tata BSL Limited reports fivefold rise in net profit in Q2 FY 2021-22
18 Oct

India’s Balu Forged takes charge of Hilton Metals factory with renting deal
15 Oct

Indian Railway to invest $6.66 billion to construct 500 multi-modal transport hubs for steel, coal
05 Oct

Ind-Ra: Indian steel industry outlook maintained at ‘stable’ for H2 FY 2021-22
05 Oct

SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill makes first direct sale of API pipes to end-users