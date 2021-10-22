India and Israel to commence FTA talks next month

Friday, 22 October 2021 12:18:21 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India and Israel will commence talks on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) next month, setting a target of mid-2022 to sign a formal agreement, Indian government officials said on Friday, October 22.

The decision was taken last month during meetings of the foreign ministers of both countries in Jerusalem, while it was decided to expand cooperation and trade between the two countries in areas of water, agriculture and sciences, the officials said.

The total commercial trade between India and Israel was around $4.67 billion at the close of last Indian fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the Indian government said on Thursday that India and the UK are looking to sign an interim trade agreement amid their ongoing FTA negotiations.