﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India and EU restart free trade talks after eight years

Monday, 20 June 2022 12:06:58 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India and the European Union (EU) have commenced negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA) after a gap of eight years, an Indian government official said on Monday, June 20.

The official said that India’s minister of commerce, Piyush Goyal, and the EU trade commissioner, Valdis Dombrovskis, started the trade talks in Brussels targeting a “quick and comprehensive FTA” by the target date of 2024.

India-EU commercial trade was estimated at $116.36 billion in 2021-22 notching an annual growth rate of 43.5 percent, with India exports to the EU rising by 57 percent during the fiscal year, with a trade surplus of $65 billion.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Trading 

Similar articles

India’s steel ministry seeks export tax exemption for deals done before May 22

09 Jun | Steel News

Indian mills start withdrawing HRC export offers, begin talks on possible penalty levels

26 May | Steel News

India and Oman exploring preferential trade deal ahead of formal India-GCC FTA

12 May | Steel News

India and EU set up joint council ahead of starting FTA talks in June

29 Apr | Steel News

India and Canada resume FTA talks after five-year break

25 Apr | Steel News

Tata Steel’s operations globally to stop doing business in Russia

21 Apr | Steel News

India and Australia likely to sign early interim trade agreement at weekend

01 Apr | Steel News

India and EU appoint chief negotiators to recommence FTA talks

29 Mar | Steel News

India-UAE FTA to come into effect from May 1

28 Mar | Steel News

India and Australia likely to sign interim trade agreement next week

17 Mar | Steel News