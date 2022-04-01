India and Australia likely to sign early interim trade agreement at weekend

Friday, 01 April 2022 10:50:25 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India and Australia are likely to sign an interim trade agreement over the coming weekend, Indian government sources said on Friday, April 1.

The sources said that both countries have concluded talks on an interim trade agreement following up on two rounds of talks between Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, and Australian prime minister, Scott John Morrison, over the past two years.

India-Australia bilateral trade is estimated at $24.3 billion, with Australia being India’s seventh largest trading partner.