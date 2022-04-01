﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India and Australia likely to sign early interim trade agreement at weekend

Friday, 01 April 2022 10:50:25 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India and Australia are likely to sign an interim trade agreement over the coming weekend, Indian government sources said on Friday, April 1.

The sources said that both countries have concluded talks on an interim trade agreement following up on two rounds of talks between Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, and Australian prime minister, Scott John Morrison, over the past two years.

India-Australia bilateral trade is estimated at $24.3 billion, with Australia being India’s seventh largest trading partner.


Tags: India Indian Subcon trading 

Similar articles

29 Mar

India and EU appoint chief negotiators to recommence FTA talks
28 Mar

India-UAE FTA to come into effect from May 1
17 Mar

India and Australia likely to sign interim trade agreement next week
10 Mar

India and Canada to initiate FTA talks on March 10
15 Feb

India-UAE FTA likely to be signed on February 18
11 Feb

India and Australia to sign mini-FTA within 30 days
13 Jan

India and UK launch FTA talks
04 Jan

India commences FTA talks with Israel
26 Nov

Tata Steel executes first blockhain trade between India and Bangladesh
22 Oct

India and Israel to commence FTA talks next month