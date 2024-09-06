 |  Login 
IFC to provide financing for Indonesian mill’s transition to low-carbon steel production

Friday, 06 September 2024
       

International Finance Corporation (IFC), a part of the World Bank Group, has announced that it has signed an agreement with Indonesian steelmaker PT Gunung Raja Paksi Tbk to support the latter’s transition to low-carbon steel production. Accordingly, IFC will provide financing of up to $60 million to be used in the company’s plans to modernize its electric arc furnace.

The financing is expected to boost PT Gunung Raja Paksi Tbk’s capacity to recycle a variety of scrap metals and produce high-quality steel with significantly lower emissions. The project will also help Indonesia meet growing steel demand and reduce its reliance on high-carbon steel imports.

PT Gunung Raja Paksi Tbk currently has an annual production capacity of 1.3 million mt of high-quality low-carbon steel.


Tags: Indonesia Southeast Asia Steelmaking Investments 

