﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indonesia’s Krakatau Steel inks MoU with China’s Baowu to build BF

Tuesday, 07 June 2022 15:47:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Indonesia-based steelmaker PT Krakatau Steel has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chinese steelmaker Baowu Group to build a new blast furnace for Krakatau’s plant.

With the new blast furnace, the company will produce billets and sections and bars from billets, enabling it to substitute long steel products, which to date have been supplied through imports.

“With the experience, resources, technology and supply chain access owned by Baowu Group, the Krakatau Steel Blast Furnace plant can operate with good performance and at competitive costs,” Silmy Karim, president director of Krakatau Steel, said.


Tags: Billet Beams Semis Longs Indonesia Southeast Asia Steelmaking Investments Production 

Similar articles

Chinese domestic steel section prices decrease slightly

06 Jun | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic steel section prices keep moving down

30 May | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic steel section prices continue to fall

23 May | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic steel section prices fall further

17 May | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic steel section prices fluctuate, with slight drop

09 May | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic steel section prices fluctuate

11 Apr | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir issues planned sales volumes for April-June period

31 Mar | Steel News

Chinese domestic steel section prices fluctuate

21 Mar | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic steel section prices soften

15 Mar | Longs and Billet

Turkey-based IDC posts loss for 2021

11 Mar | Steel News